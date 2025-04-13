Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,668 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 971.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,048. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.