biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Major Shareholder Acquires $43,437.72 in Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Guines Llc acquired 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $43,437.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,156,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,127.46. The trade was a 0.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Guines Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get biote alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Guines Llc purchased 43,378 shares of biote stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $136,640.70.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Guines Llc bought 7,321 shares of biote stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $23,720.04.

On Monday, March 31st, Guines Llc bought 106,000 shares of biote stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $351,920.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Guines Llc acquired 100 shares of biote stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $374.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Guines Llc acquired 750,000 shares of biote stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00.

biote Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ BTMD opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. biote Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTMD

Institutional Trading of biote

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in biote by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in biote by 24.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in biote by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in biote by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of biote by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

biote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.