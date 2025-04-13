BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $558.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

In other news, CEO Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,663.38. This represents a 34.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,984.36. This represents a 320.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $146,444. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 77,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

