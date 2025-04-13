Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 60.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 26.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,084,000 after purchasing an additional 156,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

