Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

Shares of OBDE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

