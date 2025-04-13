BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,907 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 8,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,287 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,956,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 774,438 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

