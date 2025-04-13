Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.33 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

