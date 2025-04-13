Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

