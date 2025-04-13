Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.45% of Cabot worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 942,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after buying an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.