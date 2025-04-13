Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Bought by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Camtek accounts for approximately 4.9% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Camtek worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $1,619,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $3,041,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.