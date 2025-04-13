Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Buys C$51,631.02 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,631.02.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

TSE CNQ opened at C$37.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$34.92 and a one year high of C$56.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.