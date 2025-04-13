Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 565,047 shares.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

