Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Duolingo worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Duolingo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Duolingo by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Up 3.9 %

Duolingo stock opened at $329.35 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.41 and a 200 day moving average of $328.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total transaction of $1,399,687.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,266 shares in the company, valued at $19,837,054.30. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,332 shares of company stock worth $33,442,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.