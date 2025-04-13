Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 381.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,817 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,968 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Rocket Lab USA worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,565.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile



Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

