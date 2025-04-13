Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $6.66 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $399.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.38 and a 200-day moving average of $496.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.05 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Barclays lowered their target price on Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $488.00 to $401.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

