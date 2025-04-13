Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Talen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Talen Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $198.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Talen Energy
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
