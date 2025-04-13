Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 17,778 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Global-E Online worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

