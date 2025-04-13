Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $5.62 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,895 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 80,343 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

SM opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

