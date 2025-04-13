Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGBL. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $30.01 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

