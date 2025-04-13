Carson Advisory Inc. Has $860,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $230,944,000. Amundi grew its stake in Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $212,400,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.10.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BA opened at $156.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.94. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

