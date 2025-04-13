Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in Fastenal by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Up 6.4 %

FAST stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.56%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

