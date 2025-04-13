Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 145 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GEV opened at $320.99 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.25 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.73 and its 200-day moving average is $327.64. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.73.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.80.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

