Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 3,499 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,527,000 after purchasing an additional 637,643 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,852,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,793,000 after purchasing an additional 249,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.