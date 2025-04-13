Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 2.4% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $163,819,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,873,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,832,000 after buying an additional 1,138,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,520,000 after buying an additional 1,111,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,731,000 after acquiring an additional 779,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,488,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,368,000 after purchasing an additional 561,784 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $92.75 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

View Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.