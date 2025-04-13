Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $144.27.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

