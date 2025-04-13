Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,628,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after buying an additional 5,193,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,994,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,571,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $269,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $215.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $234.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.80.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

