CenterBook Partners LP Invests $307,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 375.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNTG stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.49 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

