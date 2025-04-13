CenterBook Partners LP Invests $442,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 924,428 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, Director William Gremp purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,153 shares in the company, valued at $322,406.37. This represents a 34.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,981,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,324,118.60. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,548,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,715. 28.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Prospect Capital stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.00%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.