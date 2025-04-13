CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ATI during the third quarter worth $1,800,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ATI by 16.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after buying an additional 61,999 shares during the period.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ATI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

