CenterBook Partners LP Takes $349,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

