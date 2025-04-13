CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $428.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $391.54 and a 52-week high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.42.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $3.1265 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.67.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

