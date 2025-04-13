CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309,805 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDW. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 2,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares in the company, valued at $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $111.42.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

