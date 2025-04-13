Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $10.07. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 341,172 shares traded.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

