Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 8,586 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,044,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $336.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.58 and a 200 day moving average of $336.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

