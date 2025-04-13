Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

