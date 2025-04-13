Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 153,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 213.8% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.