Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,713 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $564,000. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

