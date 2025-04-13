Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,884 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,718,000 after acquiring an additional 141,387 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 800,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 568,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

