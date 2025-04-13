Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,785 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,003,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 410,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

