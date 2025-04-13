Cerity Partners LLC Sells 79,297 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,297 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

