Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Purchases A$49,914.67 in Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Gray acquired 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.99 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of A$49,914.67 ($31,392.87).

Challenger Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.58.

Get Challenger alerts:

Challenger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Challenger’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Challenger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

See Also

