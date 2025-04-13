Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider Acquires A$17,555.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Fazzolari acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.51 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,555.00 ($11,040.88).

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.21%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.