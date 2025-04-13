Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $220.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day moving average of $213.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

