Citigroup Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $220.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $290.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.20. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,672,409,000 after buying an additional 144,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $982,994,000 after acquiring an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

