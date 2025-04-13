Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 763,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 143,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Get Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.