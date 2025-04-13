Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

