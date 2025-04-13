Citigroup Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $800.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $910.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.28.

Shares of KLAC opened at $670.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $705.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 95,141.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in KLA by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,085,000 after purchasing an additional 580,967 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 114,444.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,809,000 after buying an additional 342,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in KLA by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,638,000 after purchasing an additional 300,015 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

