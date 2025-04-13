Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of Climb Global Solutions worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 59.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Edward Bass sold 8,117 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $1,012,271.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,520.32. The trade was a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $220,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,460.40. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $484.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Articles

