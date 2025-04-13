Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Clorox stock opened at $141.35 on Friday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,517,000 after buying an additional 124,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

