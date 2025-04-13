Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.10.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

STZ stock opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $270.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -792.16%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

